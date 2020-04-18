Goodrich coach gets surprise parade after winning coach of the year

A local head coach earned a big honor from the state and then got another surprise of a lifetime.
“It was unbelievable, I was in shock,” said Gary Barns, head Goodrich boys basketball coach.
Earlier this week, Barns walked into his front yard with his wife, Stacey, and couldn’t believe what he saw.
“I looked to the left and my goodness, unbelievable,” Barns said. “My players, their families, my manager, their families, my assistant coaches, my scorekeeper, guys that do stats for me, it was really cool.”
The surprise parade was organized by one of Barns’ assistant coaches.
It was done to say thank you to the head coach of 29 years, who was recently honored by the Associated Press as the Division 2 coach of the year.
“This is a huge award for me,” Barns said. “This team was very good. They’re right there. We really thought the opportunity was there for these boys because they bought in.”
The coronavirus cut the boys hoops season short during the district finals.
Barns and his team finished with a record of 21-1, ranked second in the state in Division 2.
