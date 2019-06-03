A Goodrich High School official was put on paid leave after being accused by multiple sources of making inappropriate comments and engaging in inappropriate activities with former students.
Goodrich Area Schools said David Davis, assistant principal and athletic director, was placed on paid investigatory leave late last week.
After he was placed on leave, Goodrich Area Schools was contacted by multiple law enforcement agencies and told there is a multi-agency criminal investigation related to Davis.
The school district said it will not speculate on the outcome of the investigation.
“At the forefront of our minds and hearts, is the safety and well-being of our students,” wrote Ryan Relken, superintendent of Goodrich Schools, in a press release.
Anyone who may have further information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Deputy Seeley, the school liaison officer, at (810) 591-2238 or cseeley@goodrichschools.org.
