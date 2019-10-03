Goodrich High School in Genesee County is closed Friday due to "building issues."
According to the school Facebook page, a sewer backed up Thursday which impacted about a quarter of the building.
By Thursday evening the problem that caused the backup was fixed.
The high school will be closed Friday to sanitize and deep clean the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.