Several high school teams from the mid-Michigan area are starting their seasons this week.
Tom Alward is the head football coach at Goodrich High School.
"It’s always smoking hot in August," Alward said.
While hot temperatures are nothing new in the beginning of the season, Alward is keeping a close eye on the weather and players.
"We’re trying to mitigate it as best we can. Keeping them out of the sun. Keeping a good look at kids. Trying to be aware of any signs that somebody might be having some issues," Alward said.
Alward said with temperatures feeling close to 90, they will be closely monitoring the temperature.
"If it gets to be in the danger zone, I would imagine that we wouldn’t practice, and I would imagine that they’ll do the same thing at the game today," Alward said.
According to Alward, whether or not they cancel a game or practice depends on a variation of things related to the humidity and the temperature.
"The trainer and I’m sure the people at Atwood where they have that chart that’s been issued by the health department, that they will follow," Alward said.
Alward admits it's not always easy for players to compete in such steamy conditions, but said his players are excited and he's still expecting a great game.
"It impacts everybody but when they get motivated, they do what they have to do," Alward said.
