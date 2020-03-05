Goodrich Quality Theaters has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the theater's headquarters.
The theater chain said they explored a variety of alternatives to keep the business going, but said a court-supervised reorganization process is in the best interest for them.
The theater said they are confident that they will be able to keep their doors open and continue to show movies at their existing locations.
GQT has two locations in Mid-Michigan located in Saginaw and Bay City, according to their website.
