Goodrich Area School students 5-years-old and older will not need to wear a mask when they return from the holiday break.
The Goodrich Board of Education voted to update its masking policy as the Genesee County Health Department’s mask mandate will end on Dec. 22.
The school district will remove the mandate starting Jan. 5. For all classrooms or activities within the district that include children below the age of 5, the mask mandate will stay in place. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention federal mandate states masks must still be worn on school buses.
While students, staff and visitors will not be required to wear a mask, the Genesee County Health Department is still strongly recommending masking in schools.
The school district’s virtual enrollment window is open until Jan. 7. More information on virtual learning is available on the school district’s website.
“On behalf of our staff, I ask our parents and guardians to do their part in keeping everyone safe by conducting daily health screening with their students and keeping them home if they are exhibiting one major or two minor COVID-19 symptoms,” Superintendent Wayne Wright said.
If a student or staff member refuses to wear a mask for 14 days after exposure, they must stay home and can return after 10 days if they have not had any symptoms for 10 days and continue to monitor for 14 days. They can also return after eight days if they test negative and have no symptoms on the seventh day.
