Last week Donna Laudonio first saw a story about a Goodwill worker in Arizona who found a Purple Heart in the donation bin.
"I was said to myself 'awww -- I feel so bad that family lost the medal.'"
At the time she had no idea she'd be a part of it.
"And then shortly thereafter found out it was us. (laughs)"
The purple heart was awarded to U.S. Navy Seaman Nick D'Amelio Jr who served in world war two.
Laudonio who lives in Tucson is D'Amelio's niece.
He served on the USS Little in 1942. He was lost at sea after Japanese warships attacked his ship near Guadalcanal.
It was Goodwill employee Talon Mills who found the purple heart.
But more importantly, the family says he knew the importance of the award and that it should be returned.
Mills had the honor of presenting the medal to D'Amelio's family.
Senator Martha McSally standing alongside as the medal was returned.
Talon Mills/ Goodwill Employee:
"To see the family so happy I think is the biggest reward for me and to be a part of that happening, to make someone happy like that that makes me happy," Mills said.
Laudonio isn't sure how the medal ended up at Goodwill in the first place, but the timing of it being found is special.
Her granddaughter and D'Amelio's great grandniece just signed with the air force.
"It just highlights the fact that you know we all feel about my uncle Nicky,” Laudonio said. “He came home when he really never had a chance to come home the first time."
A long overdue homecoming became one unforgettable day.
"I will never forget this day ever. The family has made sure of that just by seeing the reaction. I will always remember them especially," Mills said.
This purple heart discovery is not unprecedented. It's the second one to turn up at that specific goodwill store.
Workers say they hope they don't find any more.
But if they do, they're happy to hold more return ceremonies for families, just like Friday's event.
