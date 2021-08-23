The Michigan Republican Party chairman will not face any charges for using party funds to pay for the withdrawal of a candidate from the 2018 Secretary of State race.
In July, Ron Weiser agreed to pay a $200,000 fine after a review by the Michigan Department of State determined seven payments made from the MIGOP’s administrative account to Stan Grot violated the Michigan Campaign Finance Act. The payments, totaling $200,000, were made between August 2018 and February 2019.
The fine was paid through a conciliation agreement, and because there has been no violation of that agreement, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said it bars additional criminal action.
Weiser’s roles as chairman and previously as party delegate does not qualify him as a public official under Michigan law, meaning he can’t be criminally charged as such, the Attorney General’s Office stated.
“Paying a candidate for office to withdraw from a statewide election is no doubt insidious behavior that diminishes and undermines our democracy,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “However, under the circumstances presented, Mr. Weiser's use of political party funds to manipulate the nomination for the office of Secretary of State for the 2018 Michigan Republican Convention did not allow for criminal charges to be generated. Irrespective of the political actors or parties involved, the Public Integrity Unit of my department will continue to investigate and review allegations of corruption when presented. The fate of free and fair elections in our state demands no less."
Additional legal analysis was completed for any other criminal statutes that could apply to the payoff or against Weiser as the payor. The analysis read in part:
“This position is not statutorily created, requires no oath and is not invested with any sovereign function of the government. Our government does not require the creation or maintenance of political parties.... As the Chairman of the MIGOP there is no delegation of a portion of the sovereign power of government. The MIGOP does not serve a government function.... The powers and duties held by Mr. Weiser are not legislatively determined.... In sum, the analysis for whether or not Mr. Weiser is a public official fails on its face....”
