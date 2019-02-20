Republican lawmakers are asking the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of their unprecedented strategy to preemptively approve citizen-initiated minimum wage increases and paid sick leave requirements and then water down the laws after the election.
The move Wednesday comes a week after a Democratic senator requested Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel's legal opinion on the maneuver. If she determines that the tactic was illegal, the more generous minimum wage and earned sick day laws could take effect March 28, though a lawsuit would likely be filed.
It is rare for the high court to issue an advisory opinion, which could pre-empt any court challenge against the laws.
Republicans say getting a high court opinion soon would avoid lengthy litigation and clear up the matter for businesses and workers.
