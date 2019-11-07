Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature may be close to resolving a budget impasse that led her to veto nearly $1 billion in proposed funding.
Supplemental spending bills are listed for potential votes in the House Thursday. And the State Administrative Board is due to hold a special meeting at which it could unwind more than $600 million in fund transfers the Democratic governor ordered more than a month ago.
Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented amount of funding after being sent a budget over which she had no input following a breakdown in short-term road-funding talks.
She and Republicans want to undo some of her spending cuts but have been at odds over limiting her ability to unilaterally shift funds within state departments.
