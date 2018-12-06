The Republican-led Michigan Senate has voted to strip campaign finance oversight from the secretary of state and have a bipartisan commission handle the functions instead, less than a month before a Democrat leads the office for the first time in more than 20 years.
The bill was sent to the GOP-led House on Thursday for consideration as early as next week, following a similar move to restrict the powers of incoming Democrats in neighboring Wisconsin. The legislation would create a bipartisan commission to regulate campaign finance instead of Democratic Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson.
Republicans says the concept is not "unique," pointing to the Federal Election Commission and similar panels in other states. But Democrats say it is a power grab and would ensure deadlock by letting political parties sway who sits on the commission.
