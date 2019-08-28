Gordmans is expanding in Mid-Michigan, and throughout the state.
The department store chain is adding 10 new locations throughout Michigan: Bad Axe, Caro, Charlotte, Fremont, Hillsdale, Houghton Lake, Ludington, Manistee, Petoskey and St. Johns.
A grand opening celebration will be at the new locations on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. That’s also when Gordmans will present a $1,000 check donation to a local high school in each new store location.
As part of the festivities, the first 100 guests in line at the grand opening celebrations will have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card, or a $5 shopping card. They will also receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag.
The Bad Axe store is located at 880 North Van Dyke Road, and the Caro store is located at 1560 West Caro Road.
