Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring at three new locations in Mid-Michigan.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community stores. They are currently converting some of its Peebles department stores into Gordmans.
The change is due to shopper’s positive response to Gordmans’ off-price concept, which means bigger deals and smaller prices on name-brand merchandise for the entire family, in addition to the latest home décor.
The following Gordmans locations are hiring in Mid-Michigan for a variety of positions:
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Bad Axe: 880 North Van Dyke Road
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
Thursday, Aug. 15
Houghton Lake: 3451 West Houghton Lake
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Caro: 1560 West Caro Road
(At the Peebles location, soon to be Gordmans)
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at http://gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Gordmans offers an engaging and energetic work environment and is deeply committed to its mission: “To thrill every guest with fun finds and exciting deals.”
Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20-percent associate discount on merchandise, which is already at the lowest possible prices.
Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.
