Some baby geese are OK after being rescued from a local storm sewer.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department got a call from a concerned citizen on May 6, saying she saw several baby geese on Dort Highway, near Walmart. The caller was able to catch 3 of them, but several others fell into the storm sewer.
With help from the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department, and a newly purchased fishing net, 7 more goslings were rescued.
All were taken to an animal rescue for care.
