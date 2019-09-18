Gospel sensation and Saginaw native Jessica Reedy is venturing into a new field to help others in her hometown.
Reedy is opening a specialized school in Downtown Saginaw.
The classes are geared toward helping students discover their passion, not just find a career.
“The truth is we are all gifted, God has given us amazing gifts to do amazing things here in the city of Saginaw,” Reedy said. “I just want my people to know you are capable, you are as amazing as the rest of the world.”
Reedy created the Industry Development Center. It offers courses to help students discover their purpose and pursue their dreams.
The school is located in the conference room of the SVRC Marketplace.
“We want to help you not only know that you’re deserving but we’re going to give you the business tools. Then we’re going to connect you with people in your field in your industry,” Reedy said.
Reedy is also making sure the class is easily accessible for everyone that wants to attend.
“I wanted to make sure it was financially free. I wanted to make sure it was at a level you could understand, its no more excuses,” Reedy said.
Coursework will include human growth and development, intro to business, business communication, and entrepreneurship.
The classes are open to anyone 18 and older. Students that enroll will automatically be screened for Pell Grant eligibility, which will cover the students $1,500 tuition. Those who do not qualify can enroll in Purlee Global program which is $35 a month. The program offers resources such as job leads and professional development.
Upon completion of the program, students will be accepted into Arkansas Baptist University automatically. She said that she is pursuing agreements with local universities.
Classes will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Not only will students learn inside the classroom, they’ll also work in the community to give back.
“Selfless Saturday allows us to remember who we are, and we are our brother’s keeper,” Reedy said.
Selfless Saturday will take place every other Saturday. Students will be able to volunteer or partner with local organizations, donate, and more.
“We are all one people, we all need each other. We are all relying and depending on each other,” Reedy said. “It’s time to live in your God-purposed life. It’s time to walk in the steps that you were created to walk in.”
The deadline to enroll is Sept. 20 and can be done by calling 844-207-7088. For more information or to enroll online, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.