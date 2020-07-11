“7-11 Day was cancelled this year, and that’s a day that’s traditionally has been a huge influx of people coming in to get their slurpee,” said Mike Falardeau, owner of the 7/11 store on N. Henry Street in Bay City.
The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to impact some traditions many people know and love, especially on hot summer days.
Falardeau says the coronavirus isn’t the only thing impacting business lately.
“We’ve had an issue with change, I mean as everyone knows, there’s a national coin shortage and we’ve put it out there for people to bring us their rolled coins so we can get restocked,” said Falardeau. “It’s kind of difficult to run a 7-11 business when each transaction is 56 or 89 cents in change.”
He says his location is offering a special deal for customers. Anyone who brings in rolls of coins will receive cash for their change and a free slurpee.
“We had to do something creative and get something going,” said Falardeau. “You know, to get that coin built back up in stock.”
It’s not just for 7-11 day. Falardeau says this promotion will be going on at least for the next couple of months or until he can start getting coins from the bank again.
He says 7-11 is also using their business to help feed America.
“I think within the next week, 7-11 is going to start a program where a customer can round up their change and that would be donated to Feeding America,” said Falardeau. “7-11 is a huge supporter of Feedring America so that will be a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.