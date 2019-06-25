A locally-sourced ice cream store is setting up shop in Bay City.
Cream and Sugar Ice Cream Company is expected to open in Uptown this summer and Michigan farmers will be front and center.
Michigan Sugar and Michigan Milk Producers Association are working with Shaheen Development to open the storefront in Bay City.
Cream and Sugar will feature 16 flavors, all made in small batches in the shop. Ice cream will be served in a cone, a cup or between two freshly-baked cookies.
They even offer a scoop for your pup with a dog treat on top.
They hope to be open in July or August.
Horizons Conference Center will own and operate the shop.
