Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer has announced some key members of her Cabinet along with top aides in the executive office.
The Democrat's team was unveiled Friday. She takes office Jan. 1.
Rachael Eubanks will serve as state treasurer. She currently sits on the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates energy and telecommunications providers.
Chris Kolb, the leader of an environmental group and a former lawmaker, will be budget director. Whitmer named Liza Estlund Olson to head the Office of the State Employer. She most recently helmed a union that represents state employees.
Whitmer calls her team "highly skilled" and "deeply experienced."
Aides in her office will include chief of staff JoAnne Huls, chief strategist Mark Burton, chief legal counsel Mark Totten, communications director Zack Pohl and public affairs director Jen Flood.
