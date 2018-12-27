Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer is pledging to make sure Flint residents have access to clean drinking water.
Whitmer’s transition team tells TV5 she will work with Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.
It’s all to make sure Flint residents have access to clean and safe drinking water in the future.
Nestle has already agreed to provide free bottled water until April.
