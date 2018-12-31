Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn on New Year’s Day as Michigan’s 49th governor.
The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. outside of the state Capitol building in Lansing.
This year’s ceremony theme is “Building Bridges Together.” It coincides with the Governor-elect's pledge to work with a diverse group of stakeholders on the issues most important to Michigan citizens.
Lt. Gov.-elect Garlin Gilchrist II, Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson, and many others who won in the Nov. 6 election will take their oaths of office.
The event is open to the public at no cost.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early on the east lawn as parking is limited.
