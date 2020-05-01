Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced help for homeless Michiganders who have been impacted by COVID-19.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be temporarily housing homeless people in Michigan impacted by COVID-19.
FEMA will be providing housing such as hotels and motels for those that need to quarantine.
Housing will be provided to homeless individuals who:
- Test positive for COVID-19 and need to be isolated but do not require hospitalization, including those discharged from hospitals
- Have been exposed to COVID-19 and are identified by a health care professional as needing quarantine but do not need hospitalization
- Need individual sheltering as a precautionary measure because they belong to a high-risk group such as people over age 65 or with certain underlying health conditions
“We must do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable populations during this ongoing public health crisis, and that includes protecting the health and safety of homeless Michiganders, no matter their circumstances,” Whitmer said. “These resources will help shield homeless Michiganders most susceptible to the virus.”
