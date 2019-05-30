It has been a focus of the State Legislature for months, now it's a reality.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill One in to law in a ceremony at 10:05 a.m. this morning, Thursday, May 30, at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
The legislation passed in special session last week is designed to bring down auto insurance rates across the state with a mandatory 10 percent rate decrease taking effect in July, 2020.
Senate Bill One replaces Michigan's current law that has been in place since 1973.
So-called "No Fault" auto insurance provided unlimited medical benefits for accident victims. Critic say it also contributed to the most expensive car insurance premiums in the nation.
