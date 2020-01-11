Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Jan. 12, to honor the life and service of former state Senator Jack Faxon and coincide with his memorial service.
“Senator Jack Faxon was a true statesman in every aspect of his life,” Whitmer said. “He was a caring individual who wanted to make the greatest impact that he could in everything that he did. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and his work in the community. My thoughts are with Senator Faxon’s family.”
Senator Faxon passed away on January 9 at the age of 83.
His funeral service will be held at Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park on Sunday, January 12 at 11:30 a.m.
The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Senator Jack Faxon by lowering flags to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, January 13, 2020.
