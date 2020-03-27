While no official announcement has been made regarding what will happen to the rest of the school year in Michigan, a statement from Gov. Whitmer’s office is shedding some light on when we will hear plans for students.
In a statement to TV5, Deputy Press Secretary Bobby Leddy had this to say about the issue:
Since taking office, Governor Whitmer has made students one of her top priorities, which was evident when she took unprecedented action to order the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. We are absolutely committed to ensuring the needs of our students, parents, and families are met as we navigate these uncharted waters. The administration is working together with teachers, administrators, and education experts to fashion a solution that upholds the health, safety, and education of Michigan students. Next week we will announce our plans to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back as a result of a district’s ability to provide face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 school closure.
