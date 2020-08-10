Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill Monday that would shield healthcare workers from liability during a state of emergency.
Whitmer said she voted Senate Bill 899 to ensure patients receive appropriate care during emergencies or disasters.
She said the bill makes patients powerless to get relief unless they are harmed in the most extreme cases.
“Republicans in the legislature refuse to acknowledge that Michigan, along with all fifty state and the federal government, are in a state of emergency and continue to try to block our efforts to address the pandemic,” Whitmer said. “I previously extended special liability protections for certain health care providers during the first peak of COVID-19 to ensure that hospitals did not become overwhelmed, preserving their ability to provide care.”
Senator Michael MacDonald, sponsor of bill 899, said he's disappointed in the veto.
“By vetoing this measure, the governor is just making it harder for medical professionals to do their job," MacDonald said. "As this global pandemic continues, our doctors and nurses should be able to focus on providing the best care possible for their patients without worrying about possible lawsuits.”
MacDonald said the bill would have clarified that health care professionals and facilities who render services during a disaster or emergency declaration are not considered liable for the death or injury sustained by a person by reason of those services.
