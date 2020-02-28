Governor Whitmer has activated the state Emergency Operations Center to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As of now, officials said there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan, but residents are still being urged to keep themselves and their families safe.
“Right now, we’re harnessing all of the resources of state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “By activating the State Emergency Operations Center, we’re ensuring that every branch of state government is on alert, and actively coordinating to prevent the spread of Coronavirus if it comes to Michigan. We are taking this step out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to take every necessary precaution to keep Michiganders safe.”
COVID-19 has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province of China. As of February 27th, there were over 81,000 cases globally, with over 78,000 of those in China, including over 2,600 deaths in China.
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
