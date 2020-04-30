WNEM TV5 teamed up with ABC12 and Mid-Michigan NOW on April 30 to host a Town Hall with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to answer your questions about the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Now is a moment where we can start to think about turning the dial and starting to reengage our economy,” said Whitmer.
Whitmer described her plan for restarting Michigan’s economy during this pandemic.
She revealed she’s opening up jobs in construction and lawn service first due to their lower risk for spread of the disease.
She said she’s implementing the use of masks in all different sectors of business until further notice.
“We are connecting businesses so that they can keep their workers safe,” said Whitmer. “These are the protocols that are going to be a part of our new normal.”
Whitmer also said her plan for reengaging the economy is based on how well our public health system can respond to a second wave of infections which is why, despite criticism over reopening of businesses in only certain areas, she said her plan is based on what medical experts are telling her.
“But I am not going to make decisions about out public health based on political games,” said Whitmer. “I’m going to make them based on the best science, the best data, what our epidemiologists and out public health experts are telling us.”
You can watch the full Town Hall address below.
