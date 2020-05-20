Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be speaking on the state’s response to the dam conditions in Midland County and the resulting flooding.
You can catch the press conference at 12:45 p.m. on-air and online.
Yesterday, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.
READ MORE: Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Midland County
