Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her plan to fund early education for children in Michigan.
Whitmer hopes to offer high-quality, affordable early education opportunities for eligible children. The Great Start Readiness Program is a state-funded preschool program for 4-year-old children.
According to Whitmer’s office, the program has not been able to meet demand, and currently, only 66 percent of eligible children statewide are served by GSRP or federal Head Start programs. The plan announced on Tuesday, June 8 would increase funding for GSRP to serve eligible children.
“We have a unique opportunity right now to make the type of investments in early education and preschool that will pay massive dividends by improving health, educational, and social outcomes for our children decades down the line,” Whitmer said. “Parents across our state are aware of the importance of early education and now we have to seize this chance to eliminate waitlists for eligible children. The investments announced today provide access to all eligible children and will help narrow the achievement gap between high-income and low-income students. As we put Michigan back to work, parents can go about their workday knowing that their children are learning in a safe and productive environment.”
The program provides full or part-day services to children from families at or below 250 percent of the poverty line, which is $66,250 for a family of four. The head start program and GSRP provide preschool to 43,100 kids across the state. An estimated 65,400 students are eligible for the program.
Gov. Whitmer is proposing an additional $225 million in federal dollars and $150 million in state dollars, totaling $405 million for GSRP for the next three years.
The plan also calls for an additional $50 million in federal funds to support successful expansion, such as:
• Ensuring an adequate supply of providers based on regional demands through grants to providers (an estimated 1,500 additional classrooms may be needed, at $15,000 per classroom, costs would be $22.5 million)
• Ensuring additional access to transportation for early education with $15 million in addition to the $10 million currently dedicated to transportation.
• Providing scholarships to early educators to ensure teaching staff are properly credentialed as well as providing curriculum purchasing and training grants to ensure all programs are using state-recommended, research-based material ($7 million).
• Expanding outreach efforts to increase parental awareness of the availability of free programs in their area and developing web resources to connect parents to all programs in their area ($5.5 million).
“There is bipartisan support to expand preschool access for kids across Michigan and I am pleased we can make this investment,” said State Budget Director David Massaron. “I think it’s important to note that this is a plan with identified resources to ensure we can sustain full access into the future. The fact that this is not just a one-time investment for one year but rather a plan that incorporates continued investment in future years is extremely exciting.”
Whitmer’s office said investments into GSRP show immediate and long-term results, such as improving literacy performance by third grade, narrowed achievement gaps between low and high-income students, and improved high school graduation rates.
“There is no better investment than our children,” said Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint). “As a former teacher, I’ve seen firsthand the long-term benefits of a quality preschool education, and that’s why I am so glad that Governor Whitmer is making the Great Start Readiness Program available to more of Michigan's kids. Her plan cuts down the financial and logistical barriers that currently stand between families and preschool, ensuring that more children start their education on the right foot."
