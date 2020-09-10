Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address the State of Michigan Thursday to give an update on the status of COVID-19.
Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 10 a.m.
According to the Governor’s office, they will be joined by leaders in education, business, labor and workforce development, to announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
You can watch the press conference on TV5, WNEM.com or the TV5 news app.
