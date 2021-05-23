Governor Gretchen Whitmer is responding to criticism today, after a picture shows her at a bar violating the health department's current epidemic order.
in a statement the governor apologized saying, "throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."
