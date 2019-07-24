A new judge has been appointed in Tuscola County.
On July 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Jason E. Bitzer to 71B District Court in Tuscola County.
“Throughout Jason’s career, he has worked hard to uphold and defend our justice system,” Whitmer said. “His previous experience arguing in criminal, civil, and probate matters allows him to seamlessly transition into this new role at the District Court in Tuscola County.”
Bitzer is from Cass City. He is a partner and litigator with Biddinger, Bitzer & Estelle, PLLC.
In his practice, he has argued in criminal, civil, and probate matters, including serving as a court-appointed attorney representing people with misdemeanor charges.
His appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at noon on Jan. 1, 2021, after Judge Kim David Glaspie stepped down.
If Bitzer wished to seek a full six-year term he would have to run for reelection in November of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.