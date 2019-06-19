Michigan farmers are facing the wettest spring on record and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to get them some help.
On Wednesday, the governor sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue asking for a disaster designation for the state.
“Michigan farmers are in a state of crisis right now because of extraordinary weather conditions from historic rainfall, extreme cold, excessive snow, flash flooding and tornadoes,” Whitmer, said adding she hopes to partner with the federal government to help farmers.
A disaster declaration will give farmers access to low interest loans and other assistance. Whitmer is also asking for flexibility with crop insurance.
Over the past year, Michigan recorded 37.9 inches of rain, which kept many farmers from being able to plant crops on time, or in some cases prevented planting all together. More than 75 percent of Michigan’s counties applied for disaster designations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture this year.
In her letter to the USDA, Whitmer said as of last week, crops - including corn and soy beans - planted are down by more than 20 percent from the same time in 2018.
