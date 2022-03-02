Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded a $3.5 million grant to nine cities and villages to help reduce the risk of lead in drinking water, and to ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.
“I am proud to continue our investment in Michigan’s water infrastructure under my MI Clean Water Plan,” said Governor Whitmer. “The grants we are awarding today will help local communities upgrade water infrastructure, protect systems from toxic contaminants, and boost access to clean water for area residents, students, and educators alike. I will continue working to save Michigan families money and put Michiganders first by making investments in our water infrastructure.”
The grants can be used to replace lead service lines, enhance water affordability plans, and connect homes that have contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.
The MI Clean Water Plan is a $500 million investment announced by Whitmer to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure. It addresses issues like lead-laden water service lines, toxic contamination, undersized sewers, failing septic systems, unaffordable water rates, and constrained local budgets.
“Rebuilding Michigan’s critical infrastructure must be a cooperative endeavor from all levels of government, and these grants are part of the state’s commitment to our communities,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director.
The grants were awarded to the following cities and villages:
- City of Cadillac: $524,056
- City of Center Line: $400,000
- City of Lathrup Village: $232,135
- Port Austin Area Sewer and Water Authority: $548,950
- City of Rogers City: $444,645
- Village of Baraga: $166,344
- City of Algonac: $455,240
- City of Wixom: $437,417
For more information on EGLE grants and loans, including an interactive dashboard, visit the Grants and Loans webpage.
