GENERIC: Restaurant

Photo By: WNEM. 

 Stock photo

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 28 communities in Michigan have been awarded grant money totaling up to $1,011,057 aimed at helping small businesses to strengthen downtowns through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program.  

“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” Whitmer said. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.”

“Thriving small businesses are what make Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

The Program provides funding to communities that participate in the Michigan Main Street program or are in the Certified Redevelopment Ready community. These grants are expected to create or retain 153 part-time jobs and 75 full-time jobs.

The Match on Main December 2021 grant winners are:

RECIPIENT 

BUSINESS NAME 

GRANT 

City of Houghton 

Bruce Rundman/dba Good Times Music 

$25,000 

City of Marquette Downtown 

Development Authority 

Ore Dock Brewing Company, LLC 

$25,000 

Sault Sainte Marie Downtown 

Development Authority 

Shilts Enterprises, Inc./dba Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts 

$25,000 

City of Marquette Downtown 

Development Authority 

Superior Culture 

$25,000 

Charlevoix DDA 

Smoke on the Water 

$25,000 

City of Petoskey 

Old Town Emmet LLC/dba Tom and Dick’s Party Store 

$25,000 

City of Cadillac 

Owl Eye Coffee Roasters LLC  

$25,000 

City of Manistee 

Blue Fish Kitchen, LLC  

$25,000 

Charlevoix DDA 

CAFE MERIA, LLC 

$25,000 

Downtown Development 

Authority/Grayling Main Street 

Rolling Oak Brewing Company LLC/dba Rolling Oak Brewing 

$18,807 

Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street 

Three Fires Company, LLC/dba White Pine and Petals 

$25,000 

City of Alpena Downtown 

Development Authority 

Hopside Brewery 

$21,250 

City of Alpena Downtown 

Development Authority 

The Fresh Palate LLC/dba Backyard’s 

 $25,000 

City of Cheboygan Downtown 

Development Authority 

Kryska Designs, LLC/dba Hair Design/Shine Boutique & Tanning 

$25,000 

City of Cheboygan Downtown 

Development Authority 

Cottage & Main, LLC/dba Cheboygan Coffee Roasters 

$25,000 

Grand Haven Main Street - 

Downtown Development 

Authority 

SJW Corporation/dba JW’s Food and Spirits 

$25,000 

Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. 

601 Browned Butter LLC/dba Brown Butter Creperie and Café 

$25,000 

Wayland Main Street/DDA 

Ottomatic, Inc./dba Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill 

$25,000 

Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. 

LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics LLC 

$25,000 

City of Allegan 

Tantrick Brewing Co, LLC 

 $25,000 

City of Gladwin 

Pale Blue Smoking Co., LLC/dba Pale Blue at the Stone House 

$25,000 

City of Gladwin 

The Homestead, LLC 

$25,000 

Middle Michigan Development 

Corporation 

Richli, Inc./dba Blue Gator Sports Pub and Grill 

$25,000 

Middle Michigan Development 

Corporation 

Olive Grove Properties/dba Ginkgo Tree Inn 

$25,000 

Saginaw Downtown 

Development Authority 

Gee'Ques LLC 

$25,000 

Middle Michigan Development 

Corporation 

Not So Shabby Gifts and Primitives, L.L.C./dba Up North Coffee 

$25,000 

City of Swartz Creek 

AVH Lockhart LLC/dba Burrito Bro’s/Back Alley Subs 

$25,000 

Lapeer Downtown Development 

Authority 

Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer, Inc 

$25,000 

Lapeer Downtown Development 

Authority 

Wood Chips LLC/dba Woodchips BBQ 

$25,000 

City of St Johns 

HBH Consulting, LLC/dba Fab Five Design, LLC 

$25,000 

City of Lansing 

Strange Matter Coffee/dba Strange Matter Coffee LLC 

$25,000 

City of Lansing 

Lansing Art Gallery, Inc./dba Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center 

$25,000 

Marshall Area Economic 

Development Alliance 

Marshall Hardware LLC 

$25,000 

City of Niles dba Niles 

Downtown Development 

Authority 

Apothica Teas, LLC 

$21,000 

Downtown Development 

Authority of the City of South 

Haven 

Rocket Time Amusements Inc./dba Rocket Arcade 

$25,000 

Village of Cassopolis 

144 Broadway LLC/dba The 144 Market 

$25,000 

Downtown Development 

Authority of the City of South 

Haven 

Rock "N" Road Cycle 

$25,000 

Albion Economic Development 

Corporation 

Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop 

$25,000 

Jackson Downtown 

Development Authority 

Jackson Candle Company 

$25,000 

Ypsilanti Downtown 

Development Authority 

Earthen Jar Inc 

$25,000 

Ypsilanti Downtown 

Development Authority 

Pearl Street Ventures, LLC/dba Bellflower Restaurant 

$25,000 

The total amount of money going to these businesses equals out to $1,011,057.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.