Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 28 communities in Michigan have been awarded grant money totaling up to $1,011,057 aimed at helping small businesses to strengthen downtowns through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program.
“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first and build on the 145,000 jobs we added last year by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” Whitmer said. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs, and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.”
“Thriving small businesses are what make Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”
The Program provides funding to communities that participate in the Michigan Main Street program or are in the Certified Redevelopment Ready community. These grants are expected to create or retain 153 part-time jobs and 75 full-time jobs.
The Match on Main December 2021 grant winners are:
RECIPIENT
BUSINESS NAME
GRANT
City of Houghton
Bruce Rundman/dba Good Times Music
$25,000
City of Marquette Downtown
Development Authority
Ore Dock Brewing Company, LLC
$25,000
Sault Sainte Marie Downtown
Development Authority
Shilts Enterprises, Inc./dba Co-Ed Flowers and Gifts
$25,000
City of Marquette Downtown
Development Authority
Superior Culture
$25,000
Charlevoix DDA
Smoke on the Water
$25,000
City of Petoskey
Old Town Emmet LLC/dba Tom and Dick’s Party Store
$25,000
City of Cadillac
Owl Eye Coffee Roasters LLC
$25,000
City of Manistee
Blue Fish Kitchen, LLC
$25,000
Charlevoix DDA
CAFE MERIA, LLC
$25,000
Downtown Development
Authority/Grayling Main Street
Rolling Oak Brewing Company LLC/dba Rolling Oak Brewing
$18,807
Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street
Three Fires Company, LLC/dba White Pine and Petals
$25,000
City of Alpena Downtown
Development Authority
Hopside Brewery
$21,250
City of Alpena Downtown
Development Authority
The Fresh Palate LLC/dba Backyard’s
$25,000
City of Cheboygan Downtown
Development Authority
Kryska Designs, LLC/dba Hair Design/Shine Boutique & Tanning
$25,000
City of Cheboygan Downtown
Development Authority
Cottage & Main, LLC/dba Cheboygan Coffee Roasters
$25,000
Grand Haven Main Street -
Downtown Development
Authority
SJW Corporation/dba JW’s Food and Spirits
$25,000
Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.
601 Browned Butter LLC/dba Brown Butter Creperie and Café
$25,000
Wayland Main Street/DDA
Ottomatic, Inc./dba Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill
$25,000
Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.
LORDE Beauty and Cosmetics LLC
$25,000
City of Allegan
Tantrick Brewing Co, LLC
$25,000
City of Gladwin
Pale Blue Smoking Co., LLC/dba Pale Blue at the Stone House
$25,000
City of Gladwin
The Homestead, LLC
$25,000
Middle Michigan Development
Corporation
Richli, Inc./dba Blue Gator Sports Pub and Grill
$25,000
Middle Michigan Development
Corporation
Olive Grove Properties/dba Ginkgo Tree Inn
$25,000
Saginaw Downtown
Development Authority
Gee'Ques LLC
$25,000
Middle Michigan Development
Corporation
Not So Shabby Gifts and Primitives, L.L.C./dba Up North Coffee
$25,000
City of Swartz Creek
AVH Lockhart LLC/dba Burrito Bro’s/Back Alley Subs
$25,000
Lapeer Downtown Development
Authority
Center for the Arts of Greater Lapeer, Inc
$25,000
Lapeer Downtown Development
Authority
Wood Chips LLC/dba Woodchips BBQ
$25,000
City of St Johns
HBH Consulting, LLC/dba Fab Five Design, LLC
$25,000
City of Lansing
Strange Matter Coffee/dba Strange Matter Coffee LLC
$25,000
City of Lansing
Lansing Art Gallery, Inc./dba Lansing Art Gallery & Educational Center
$25,000
Marshall Area Economic
Development Alliance
Marshall Hardware LLC
$25,000
City of Niles dba Niles
Downtown Development
Authority
Apothica Teas, LLC
$21,000
Downtown Development
Authority of the City of South
Haven
Rocket Time Amusements Inc./dba Rocket Arcade
$25,000
Village of Cassopolis
144 Broadway LLC/dba The 144 Market
$25,000
Downtown Development
Authority of the City of South
Haven
Rock "N" Road Cycle
$25,000
Albion Economic Development
Corporation
Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop
$25,000
Jackson Downtown
Development Authority
Jackson Candle Company
$25,000
Ypsilanti Downtown
Development Authority
Earthen Jar Inc
$25,000
Ypsilanti Downtown
Development Authority
Pearl Street Ventures, LLC/dba Bellflower Restaurant
$25,000
The total amount of money going to these businesses equals out to $1,011,057.
