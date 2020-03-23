Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for clear guidance from the federal government and more test kits as well as masks.
She appeared on Fox News Sundays speaking to the challenges of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s so much that we need to learn in a short period of time and testing is a fundamental, crucial component of that,” Whitmer said.
Several Michigan-based companies announced plans to shift their production to meet the additional demand for medical supplies, including General Motors and Ford.
READ MORE: GM, Ford working to make ventilators during coronavirus outbreak
They started announced they are working to produce ventilators to help fight the pandemic.
