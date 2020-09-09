Gov. Whitmer clarified the rules of wearing face coverings during organized sports in an executive order on Sept. 9.
According to the order, a face covering must be worn at all times by athletes training for, practicing for or competing in an organized sport when the athlete cannot maintain six feet of social distance with the exception of occasional and fleeting moments.
Last week, Gov. Whitmer signed an order reopening gyms and pools in regions where they remained closed and allowed for organized sports to move forward this fall.
“The COVID-19 virus is easily spread through airborne particles and can affect everyone differently. By wearing a face covering when proper distancing is not possible, athletes will be better protected from contracting the virus and spreading it to family members, frontline workers, and vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Whitmer. “We cannot afford to let our guard down. As we continue to fight this virus, we need to make smart and informed choices so we can beat COVID-19 together.”
“We are not out of the woods yet, and COVID-19 is still a persistent threat to our frontline workers, students, and families,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Individuals have a choice about whether or not to play organized sports. Since contact sports pose a high risk of transmitting COVID-19, MDHHS recommends that people should choose to avoid them. For those who do choose to play organized sports, we expect you to follow these strict safety measures and wear a face covering to reduce your risk and protect the health of your teammates, coaches, officials, and loved ones.”
You can read the executive order here.
