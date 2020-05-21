Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflected on her visit to Midland in a talk with TV5 Thursday.
"To see Lake Wixom drained essentially, I mean, it was really incredible to see the amount of damage that happened," Whitmer said.
After making a stop in Midland during this week’s historic flooding, Whitmer has announced that she requested federal aid for the entire county.
“It was really important for me to see it so that I could articulate with the administrator of FEMA and the President yesterday when I spoke with him.”
The governor says she wrote a letter, asking President Donald Trump to declare a state of disaster for Midland County.
She explained the aid would go toward removing debris, providing mobile bridges and securing additional support from the National Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I know that the president is in Michigan today, and it’s my hope that they’re considering moving really quickly on this,” she said. “Just because it’s important that we know we’re going to have the kind of support we need to rebuild and to take care of people.”
Trump approved the governor’s request Thursday after she spoke with TV5.
But in the midst of handling this crisis, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor says she’s been inspired by the people of Midland County and their resilience during this difficult time.
“People were all wearing their masks, they were taking care of one another, they were chipping in,” Whitmer said. “The superintendent told me that they actually had to turn away contributions and donations because they had more than they needed and to find other places where they could be useful, and I think that just speaks to the heart and the brilliance of community.”
