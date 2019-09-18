Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is cutting off legal help for state employees who are interviewed by investigators in the Flint water scandal.
The decision is based on guidance from the Attorney General's Office, Whitmer's office said.
The AG's Office has advised it is not within the state's authority to provide legal help with respect to criminal legal representation absent criminal charges, Whitmer's office said.
Whitmer's office released the following the statement:
“Governor Whitmer recognizes that state employees need access to representation due to the ongoing Flint water investigation, and she is exploring options and making efforts to ensure that state employees have access to legal counsel going forward. Past practice in state government under previous administrations has been to provide state employees with criminal legal representation for matters related to their work, even if they had not been charged with a crime. Prior to the Flint Water Crisis, this was rarely needed, however, the Attorney General’s Office has now advised that it is not within the state’s authority to do so with respect to criminal legal representation absent criminal charges.”
Prosecutors in June dropped all pending charges against eight people in an investigation of how Flint's water became contaminated with lead and subsequently contributed to an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who took over in January, said the previous team had mishandled or ignored evidence.
The investigation still is alive, although no new cases have been filed.
Seven people pleaded no contest to misdemeanors when the investigation was led by special prosecutor Todd Flood.
