Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring April 2, 2019, 'Equal Pay Day' in Michigan.
According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, women in Michigan’s workforce make 78 cents for every dollar that men make for doing the same job.
“Equal pay is not only a women’s. This is an economic issue that is hurting hardworking families in our state,” Whitmer said.
According to the report, African American women make 63 cents for every dollar, Latinas make 54 cents and Asian women make 87 cents.
“When we ensure all women in Michigan can earn the same amount as their male counterparts for doing the same job, we can help hardworking families get ahead, grow our economy, and attract the business and talent we need to compete,” Whitmer said.
Gov. Whitmer previously signed Executive Directive 2019-10 aimed at securing equal pay for equal work for State of Michigan employees. State policies and procedures will require compensation based on the nature of work performed and services provided, and not be differentiated due to gender.
To view the full proclamation, click here.
