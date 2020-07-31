Gov. Whitmer declared August as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month in Michigan.
The governor is encouraging Michigan residents to take the opportunity to thank community health workers who worked to fight COVID-19.
“Community health workers have risen to the occasion to protect Michigan residents and battle COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are grateful for community health workers who continue to work hard to provide health services to communities across the state. I encourage each and everyone of us to show our appreciation to community health workers by taking steps to make their jobs easier by washing our hands frequently, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask.”
The governor’s office says community health workers serve in all regions of the state to help prevent and manage chronic conditions, develop healthy lifestyles and improve maternal and child health.
