Governor Gretchen Whitmer declares a state of emergency for Wayne County in response to the county’s request for state assistance due to the floods. She plans to formally sign the declaration on May 3rd.
Between April 30th and May 1st, heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in Wayne County, damaging infrastructure and private property. The county formally requested assistance on May 2nd.
“I want to commend the first responders, volunteers, and residents who have pulled together to respond to the devastation caused by the damaging rain and flood waters,” Whitmer said. “The state is committed to do all it can to speed the recovery of the affected communities in Wayne County.”
By declaring the state of emergency, Whitmer has made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.
The declaration authorizes MSP’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.
“My staff has been working with Wayne County officials since the heavy rain struck the area earlier this week,” Captain Emmit McGowan, deputy state director and commander of EMHSD said. “We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident.”
Wayne County declared a local state of emergency on May 2nd, which activates local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor’s declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation and state assistance is required to protect the health, safety, and property to lessen or avert the threat of a crisis.
