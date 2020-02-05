Gov. Whitmer delivers Democratic response at SOTU address

Less than a week after delivering her State of the State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared her message with a national audience Tuesday night.
She delivered her State of the Union response at the East Lansing High School where her daughters are enrolled.
She focused on healthcare and she talked about the issue in personal terms.
She described her own fight with an insurance company after her mother was denied coverage for chemotherapy.
She emphasized that Democratic presidential hopefuls are committed to expanding healthcare.
“They may have different plans, but the goal is the same,” Whitmer said. “President Trump sadly has a different plan. He’s asking the court to rip those life-saving protections away. It’s pretty simple. Democrats are trying to make your healthcare better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away.”
The governor made a point of calling out the president on the economy.
She said despite the good numbers on Wall Street, wages have stagnated and millions of people can’t make ends meet.
“The president said the economy is strong, my question is strong for whom?” Whitmer said. “Strong for the wealthy, who are reaping rewards for tax cuts they don’t need. The American economy needs to be a different kind of strong.”
The governor also addressed the political divide across the nation saying, “we’re capable of great things when we work together.”
In a nod today Wednesday’s impeachment trial vote in the Senate she added, “the truth matter. Facts matter and no one should be above the law.”
