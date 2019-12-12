Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is demanding action on the ban on flavored vaping products.
In October, a state judge lifted the ban imposed earlier this year.
The governor, growing impatient with the court system, now wants the State Supreme Court to step in.
Whitmer says youth vaping is a public health emergency, with children being regular users of flavored vape products.
