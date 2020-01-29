Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address on Jan. 29 discussing topics including roads, education, jobs and healthcare.
In her speech, Whitmer announced plans to ask the State Transportation Commission to issue state road bonds financed without an increase at the gas pump so that roads can begin being repaired.
“Our roads are dangerous, and the longer we wait, the more expensive it will be to fix them,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m taking action now to fix the damn roads and keep Michiganders safe”
According to Whitmer, her Rebuilding Michigan plan will add an additional $3.5 billion in road funding which will add and expand 122 major new road projects and nearly double the amount available to fix roads over the next five years.
Whitmer said moving projects ahead four to six years allowed MDOT to save taxpayers money by avoiding inflation.
“My Rebuild Michigan plan will ensure we start moving dirt this spring and save us money in the long run,” said Whitmer. “But if we’re going to fix all the dangerous roads in Michigan, Republicans need to step up and get serious about finding a long-term road funding solution for our local roads and bridges. I’ll work with them when they’re ready, but in the meantime, I’m going to get to work fixing our state roads on my own.”
Whitmer also spoke on Michigan's education system. She announced a partnership with Michigan foundations to help parents and students navigate the third-grade reading law signed by Governor Snyder.
She also called the legislation to pass a bipartisan proposal to fund the Michigan Reconnect program which will provide free skills training and degree programs.
Whitmer also asked students to make sure they are applying for federal aid to pay for secondary education. She is launching a challenge for high schoolers filling out FAFSA. Michigan high schools with the highest completion rates can earn prizes and the top school will take home $10,000.
On the economic front, Whitmer said that in 2019, Michigan created nearly 11,000 new auto jobs. She also spoke about her earlier announcement to expand the right to overtime to pay to 200,000 workers. She also said she plans to crack down on companies that commit payroll fraud.
Whitmer also touched on the topic of healthcare. She called on Republican Legislature to work with Democrats to place protections for people with pre-existing conditions into law.
She also announced plans to create a task force focused on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. She also said the task force will work on ensuring women who chooses to have a child the resources they need for a healthy pregnancy, birth and postpartum care.
Whitmer also announced that this year, in Governor Milliken’s memory, we will break ground on the Milliken Visitor Center at arch rock on Mackinac Island.
Michigan Democratic Party released this statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes regarding Whitmer's address:
“I’m so proud of Governor Whitmer for taking a stand for Michigan’s working families today as she highlighted the critical steps needed to grow jobs, invest in education, protect against attacks on our health care, and fix the damn roads. The policies she outlined are necessary and urgent if we’re going to help communities in every corner of Michigan thrive. Our state can’t afford more inaction and our families can’t go another year while politicians play political games and critical problems go unaddressed. Instead of standing in her way at every turn, I urge legislators to get serious and partner with the Governor to build a Michigan that works for middle class families."
