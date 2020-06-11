Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doesn't think removing money from law enforcement budgets is a good idea.
"I do not support defunding the police," she said.
Whitmer says she agrees with the spirit of the defund the police movement that has gained traction across the country.
Calls to defund the police have grown louder since the death of George Floyd, who died after being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last month.
Whitmer explained what she meant by supporting the spirit of defunding the police.
"We should be making investments in rebuilding communities and ensuring that there is real opportunity, whether it is through equitable educational opportunities, to job training programs to access to transportation," she says.
Whitmer says making these investments would be a positive step towards healing. She says Floyd's death has caused us to have a tough conversation about how we move forward as a nation.
Whitmer says having police is also part of the equation. She wants departments to make sure the right kind of officers are serving our neighborhoods.
"It's really important that we acknowledge anyone who is vested with the incredible responsibility that comes with a badge and a gun in our society needs to have a full mental health screening,” she said. “You know you can't train someone to have a moral compass. I do think that that's an important part of ensuring that we're keeping our community safe and that officers of the law are really about maintaining the peace."
READ MORE: Michigan Senate: Train police on bias, de-escalation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.