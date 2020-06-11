Gov. Whitmer doesn’t support defunding police

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells TV5 she does not support defunding police.
Whitmer said she’d like to see more mental health screenings for people going into law enforcement as well as transparency and techniques to combat implicit bias.
“If one police officer is using deadly force that is not justified, I believe it should be an affirmative duty for another police officer there to intervene,” Whitmer said.
A police training bill is making its way through the state Senate.
READ MORE: Michigan Senate: Train police on bias, de-escalation
