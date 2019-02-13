Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants Michigan to be the 17th state to adopt a hands-free driving law that restricts the use of mobile devices while driving.
The Democrat got behind the newly introduced legislation in her State of the State speech Tuesday night. Texting while driving is prohibited, but other uses of phones are allowed.
Whitmer says "you cannot navigate the road if you are looking at your phone."
Do you think Michigan should be "hands-free"? CLICK HERE to vote in our poll.
