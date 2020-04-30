Governor Whitmer signed an executive order on April 30 extending a previous order to temporarily close theaters, bars and casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders only.
“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam war. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”
Under the order, restaurants can only allow up to five customers at a time to pick up orders if they stay at least six feet apart from each other.
These businesses are also encouraged to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
The order is extended until May 28.
(1) comment
the governor does not have that power to extend it what she is doing now is holding Michigan hostage and that's against the law she needs to be removed she is a power hungry moron and no Michigander should listen to her stupid extension there is not that many cases in this state its lies they put everything under that virus its all lies and she is over stepping her powers and should be removed she is taking away our constitutional rights and Michigan will not stand for it and we not California or new York as soon as i find out how i can start impeachment on her i will get the papers she is not for our state she is nothing but a liar heart attack has nothing to with the virus where does she see that alright to claim under virus where is cancer the fault of the virus somebody explain that and you people from the paper are not much better helping her with the fearmongering and lies
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.