Gov. Whitmer signed an executive order on June 24 extending the allowance of e-signatures on official documents and remote notarizations.
This measure is to avoid unnecessary in-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.
Under the order, requirements for in-person notarizations are temporarily suspended and transactions that require a notary to be completed via two-way, real-time audiovisual technology are allowed.
This also extends the validity of notary commissions until July 31.
“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19 and make every effort to prevent a second wave, it’s crucial that we take all measures to avoid unnecessary in-person contact while ensuring documents can be signed or notarized,” Governor Whitmer said. “Encouraging the use of e-signatures and alternative means of notarization will protect more people during this ongoing public health crisis.”
